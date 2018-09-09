Nick Jonas reveals how he and Priyanka Chopra fell in love, says their story wrote itself

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the toast of the town and nothing proves it better than the many pictures and videos they keep posting from their life around the globe. Now, we have got something even better as Nick himself revealed how he fell in love with Priyanka on Jimmy Fallon’s Show.

The American singer said he met Priyanka through a friend. The initial introduction led to the two texting each other but they didn’t actually meet till May 2017 when they attended the Met Gala together. While Jonas said the two “had a great time,” he also insisted they went only as friends. “Our lives were kind of taking us in different places,” he told Jimmy Fallon.

Over the next few weeks, while the media questioned them about a budding romance, Nick said he and Priyanka were just friends. “People would ask us, in interview settings and in private, ‘Are you guys seeing each other?’ And the answer was no. People thought we were being coy, and so did we, until we cut to, now we’re engaged, so the story sort of wrote itself. We then met up a couple of months ago, five months ago now, and it was kind of immediate. We just knew it was right and jumped right in.”

(From left) Katherine Langford, Nick Jonas and fiancee Priyanka Chopra at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week, September 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff) (AP)

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas at the pre-wedding rituals at her Juhu residence in August. (PTI)

Priyanka Chopra poses with Nick Jonas, mother-in-law Denise and father-in-law Kevin Sr. (Instagram)

Nick also spoke of how the entire roka ceremony in Mumbai was special, as it was a private affair with just close family in attendance. He called it a spiritual experience and when it was done, it felt like an unexpected moment for the two of them.

Priyanka Chopra with her ‘forever crush’ Nick Jonas. (Instagram)

Priyanka and Nick were recently spotted at the Ralph Lauren fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week. Among all the pictures the duo has been sharing, Priyanka has put up a fresh Instagram story from the event and declared how she loves being with her ‘forever crush’. Need we even guess who that is?

Nick and Priyanka are seen with fashion model Tyson Beckford and American fashion designer Vera Ellen Wang in the photo. On Saturday, in their pictures from the event, the couple looked all lovey dovey. In some, she is holding on to Nick as they pose and, in others, Nick is holding her hand and helping her take a step. The two look blissfully happy.

At the event, Priyanka also spoke to media and said, “I am doing a movie in India, which I haven’t done in 4 years, so I’m really excited about it. And I’m doing a story for YouTube Original which is a talk show inspired by a book called If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, which is basically me meeting influential people around the world, who I want to know what their one thing, one attribute, to their success. It’ll be a fun, chatty, conversational thing, which I’m really excited about because I’ve never done anything like that, and I get to have all my friends on the show. Right now, we’re just doing that. And I’m writing a book and planning a wedding. Oh, and I have a release called Isn’t It Romantic.”

