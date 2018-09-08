Nick Jonas reveals Priyanka Chopra’s favourite celeb nickname, says roka ceremony was spiritual

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the it couple of glamour, just know how to make heads turn. Where ever they are and whatever they do, the paparazzi are always happy to capture them on camera. The couple made their engagement official with a private ceremony in Mumbai in August and now, Nick has spoken about it when he appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Friday night.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the singer said that the ceremony was a “confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement”.

He added, “We both left that ceremony was so full of joy,” while sharing that his parents were “blown away by the love shared among all the people.”

While he agreed that the things were different from how it would be at home in Jersey, the fact that it was a private affair made matter comfortable and satisfying.

“For she and I, I think it was just nice to have that time with the family first. Have that private moment then be able to share with the world afterwards,” Jonas said.

Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas at the pre-wedding rituals at her Juhu residence in August. (PTI)

Priyanka Chopra poses with Nick Jonas, mother-in-law Denise and father-in-law Kevin Sr. (Instagram)

Jonas accepted that while it was special moment for all of them as both sides of family were present, it was an unexpected moment when they both felt that their engagement was official. “We had this beautiful ceremony and we felt so connected, our families all met, it was spiritual and then we put it on Instagram, we were like ‘Oh my God! It’s official.”

When asked if they had a celebrity nickname, Nick said that Priyanka liked ‘Prick’ which Fallon asked them to refrain from using.

Meanwhile, the power couple was snapped at the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary show during New York Fashion Week and needless to say, both looked fetching and absolutely in love. Both were in a formal attire -- Priyanka looking gorgeous in a body hugging floor-length gown while Nick was in a formal white suit. He was holding her hand, as if leading for a dance and Priyanka looked delighted as she was seen smiling. In fact, she nearly looked like a blushing bride.

Priyanka and Nick were recently spotted at a fam-jam with her mother Madhu Chopra at the US Open. Also present were Sophie Turner and her fiancé Joe Jonas.

On the movie front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Shonali Bose’s Sky Is Pink, which stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Farhan and Priyanka have worked together before in the Don series, which was helmed by Farhan and starred the Badshah of Bollywood. Priyanka is also looking forward to the release of her next Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic? which also stars Rebel Wilson in the lead role.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 09:30 IST