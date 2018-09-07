Priyanka Chopra is solo and stunning on the red carpet after fam-jam with Nick Jonas. See pics

A day after Priyanka Chopra was spotted at a fam-jam with fiance Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra at the US Open, the actor made a solo appearance at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards, an event that is a part of New York Fashion Week. Looking gorgeous in a black cropped top paired with a flirty black skirt, the actor posed for the shutterbugs with an umbrella.

The actor, who was recently engaged to the American pop-singer Nick Jonas in a traditional roka ceremony, was all smiles for the camera as she was spotted with model Irina Shayk. The actor reportedly wore a Dion Lee dress and the jewellery is by Lorraine Schwartz.

Recently, Priyanka and her fiance Nick attended the US Open with Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner. The two couples posed for photos together and they looked like they had a great time together.

Joe Jonas had earlier taken to Twitter to congratulate his brother on the engagement and wrote, “couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you.”

His fiance Sophie Turner also took to Instagram to express how happy she was about Nick’s engagement. She wrote, “Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas.”

On the movie front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Shonali Bose’s Sky Is Pink, which stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Farhan and Priyanka have worked together before in the Don series, which was helmed by Farhan and starred the Badshah of Bollywood. Priyanka is also looking forward to the release of her next Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic? which also stars Rebel Wilson in the lead role.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 13:49 IST