Katrina Kaif wins the Sui Dhaaga challenge like a boss. See video

Yash Raj Films’ upcoming family drama with a social message on entrepreneurial spirit, Sui Dhaaga, is making all the right moves. The film’s lead cast, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, have been promoting the film relentlessly. And one of their marketing strategies has been giving a Sui Dhaaga challenge to their fans and colleagues. After a host of Bollywood celebs taking the said challenge, now it is the turn of Katrina Kaif to do so and she aces it like a boss.

In the video, shared on Instagram, Katrina can be heard saying that she has taken up the Sui Dhaaga challenge. She then threads the needle with comfort and adds that she has been hearing that people have been struggling a bit. Soon, someone hands a dress to sew which she does easily.

Among the actors who managed to win the challenge include Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar and now Katrina while the ones who failed miserably include Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. There was, of course, one star who was smarter than the rest and that was Shah Rukh Khan. Undeterred with his ‘failing’ eye sight, he overcame his limitation by bringing out a huge needle (with a big hole) and threaded it with comfort.

Sui Dhaaga tells the story of a small-town tailor Mauji, who leads a nondescript life with his wife Mamta (and his parents), working as an assistant at a shop. His boss treats him badly (among other things making him do a ‘dog chasing a rag’ as a man leads him on. This is suppose to be a joke but his wife Mamta feels ashamed that her husband has to do such things to eke out a living. She goads him to try something of his own and not get humiliated this way. Eggs by his wife, Mauji turns an entrepreneur and launches his brand called ‘Mad in India’. Directed by Sharad Katariya of Dum Laga Kar Haisha fame, the film will hit the screens on September 28.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 15:32 IST