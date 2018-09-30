Nick Jonas plays football with Bollywood stars as Priyanka Chopra cheers from the stands. Watch video

Nick Jonas made an unannounced trip to India on Saturday and went out for dinner with fiance Priyanka Chopra. The couple was spotted out about town and pictures from their date were quickly shared online. On Sunday, new pictures and videos of Nick playing football with a few Bollywood actors has been shared online. What makes them all the more special is the fact that Priyanka is cheering him on from the stands.

Nick geared up for a quick match with the All Stars Football Club of which Ranbir Kapoor is also a part, and was photographed sweating it out on the pitch. Alongside him were Indian cricketing legend MS Dhoni, and actors Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Shabir Ahluwalia. Nick was wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts with orange boots. He had on a fluorescent bib.

Kunal Kemmu snapped at the football match. (Viral Bhayani)

MS Dhoni spotted at the match. (Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra cheers Nick on from the stands. (Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, as several videos and photos show, Priyanka was there right by his side, cheering him on from the stands. She was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, jeans and shades.

On Saturday, pictures of Priyanka and Nick out on a dinner date were shared online. Priyanka was wearing a long, black dress while Nick kept it simple in a T-shirt. A video showed them at the restaurant, holding hands.

Priyanka and Nick’s globe-trotting romance has kept fans hooked. From London to New York to Singapore to Texas to Mumbai, their millions of admirers have followed their every move. Nick and Priyanka have obliged them by posting regular updates on social media.

The couple first met at the 2017 Met Gala and announced their engagement at a special roka ceremony in Mumbai. Nick had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday in London.

