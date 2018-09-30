Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas step out for a quiet dinner date in Mumbai. See pics, video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are arguably the hottest global celebrity couples today. Anything they do, even something as simple as a dinner together, is avidly followed by fans. No wonder, the paparazzi was out in force to capture moments as the duo stepped out for a quiet dinner with their friends on Saturday evening in Mumbai.

Sporting a long, black dress, Priyanka looked as pretty as ever while Nick kept it simple with a black trouser-blue T-shirt combination. A video of them leaving the venue, holding hands, is now online. In it, the scriptwriter friend of Priyanka’s, Mushtaq Shiekh, can also be seen.

It may be recalled that Nick was spotted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport earlier on Saturday. Priyanka has been stationed in Mumbai for the past couple of days as she is shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink, in which stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Kazmi also feature.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick are in the habit of keeping their fans posted on the happenings in their lives, via their social media pages.

The globetrotting couple was last seen together at the high-profile engagement party of Isha Ambani, daughter of business magnet Mukesh Ambani, to Anand Piramal, at the scenic Lake Como, which is a tourist town in Italy, popular with many A-listers of Hollywood including the likes of George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

Prior to that, Priyanka’s Instagram was full of pictures, videos and Insta stories that told us of their travels across the US countryside (Oklahoma and Texas) with their gang of friends, all through Nick’s birthday week. Nick celebrated his birthday on September 16, surrounded by friends and family and by cutting at least three birthday cakes. The couple’s trip to Mexico for a holiday too had their fans tripping.

The duo hit the limelight for the first time when they made a public appearance together back in 2017 at the annual Met Gala. After much media speculations, they made their engagement official in August this year with a simple roka ceremony in Mumbai. It was strictly a family affair.

Priyanka, of course, threw an intimate party for her closest industry pals, later. Reports suggest that the celeb couple is planning a wedding later this year but nothing has been confirmed.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 09:30 IST