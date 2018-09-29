Nick Jonas spotted at Mumbai airport. Missing Priyanka Chopra already?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are among the most fancied couples on the global glamour map. From the time they appeared together at the Met Gala in 2017 to their high profile (but strictly private) roka ceremony (where they made their engagement official), the couple has been in the limelight throughout.

From the looks of it, the duo can barely stay apart. Early this month, Priyanka and Nick were painting the town (actually the US countryside) red as they, along with their friends, celebrated Nick’s birthday on September 16. They celebrated their moments together from Oklahoma and Texas, particularly Priyanka, who was busy posting pictures, videos and creating Instagram stories from all these places.

However, Priyanka’s now back in Mumbai for the shoot of her film, The Sky is Pink, and it appears Nick can’t stay away from his lady love. On Saturday, Nick was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Wearing a black and white pant-shirt-jacket combination paired with a black cap, Nick was his casual best. Surprisingly, Priyanka was missing from the picture and video. Didn’t she go to receive her fiance?

Meanwhile, on her return to Mumbai, Priyanka has plunged headlong into work and has been shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Waseem. She recently posted a picture of herself, dressed in an off white dress, which read “Reflections”. Another picture of Priyanka from the film’s shoot, in red bridal finery, was all over the internet sometime back.

Earlier, the jet-setting couple was in Italy’s Lake Como, like a host of other Indian celebs, to attend the engagement of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha to Anand Piramal.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 17:18 IST