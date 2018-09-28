Did Priyanka Chopra just reveal her first look from The Sky is Pink? See new Instagram pic

The Sky is Pink shooting is underway in Mumbai and on Friday, Priyanka Chopra shared a new photo, which appears to be from the film’s set. “Reflections,” Priyanka captioned the photo. It offers insight into her The Sky is Pink look, and will leave you stunned.

Priyanka is mostly spotted with her hair styled in soft waves, which is why when the actor took to Instagram revealing a dramatically different look, our eyes went immediately to her shaggy new hairstyle — complete with bangs. Check it out:

Priyanka was spotted rocking her signature curls in a photo she posted on Thursday, hence her new edgy short hair is probably a wig, as she is currently filming The Sky is Pink. Even though this might just be a wig, the short style totally suits Priyanka.

The Sky is Pink is helmed by Margarita with a Straw director Shonali Bose and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka has kept relatively quiet about her role in the film; that is until she shared a photo of her dressed as a bride from the sets of the film on Tuesday:

Priyanka gave fans a glimpse of her stunning bridal look from The Sky Is Pink set on Tuesday. In a photo shared on her Instgaram Story, Priyanka was seen wearing a red saree, which featured an embroidered gold border. Other ornate details of Priyanka’s bridal look included intricate face art (around her chin) in white and alta (a bright red dye used to adorn brides’ palms in Bengal).

On Thursday, Priyanka, muse to Louis Vuitton, also took to Instagram to show her support for the fashion power house’s #MakeAPromise social media campaign. The luxury brand has teamed up with UNICEF to launch a global initiative with the goal of raising funds that will benefit children in urgent need. Priyanka urged her social media followers to make a promise to purchase the Silver Lockit Fluo pendant or bracelet (Rs 36,297), designed specifically for the cause, or make a donation to UNICEF.

Between 2015 and 2018, Priyanka Chopra cemented her place in Hollywood with films like, Baywatch and A Kid Like Jake. She also became the first Indian actor to lead an American TV series as FBI agent Alex Parrish on Quantico. In July, Priyanka’s Bollywood comeback began, when she officially announced upcoming Hindi films, The Sky is Pink and Bharat, as her next projects. Soon after, she dropped out of Bharat, her highly-anticipated Salman Khan film.

