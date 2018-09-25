Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ poolside date at Isha Ambani’s engagement featured these stars too

Photos from Isha Ambani’s engagement have been scarce but practically everything that hit the internet from the dreamy Lake Como ceremony went viral within moments. On Monday night, fan handles shared Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas photos as they chilled by the pool. In some photos, they were also joined by Bollywood’s favourite newlyweds, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja.

Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao could also be seen swimming against the azure skies of the beautiful Italy town. Priyanka’s brother Siddharth can also be seen in some of the photos. All the Bollywood celebs were at Loko Como to reportedly attend Isha Ambani’s engagement to Anand Piramal.

Among those who also attended Isha’s engagement were Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar. Most of the celebs returned to Mumbai on Monday.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Manish Malhotra at Lake Como.

Priyanka Chopra went sightseeing with her family in Italy.

Priyanka Chopra with mom Madhu and brother Siddharth.

Priyanka has been busy over the weekend. If she was not posing for Manish Malhotra in a gorgeous nude sari with Nick by her side, she was sightseeing with mom Madhu and Siddharth dressed in a yellow outfit brighter than the sun. The actor returned to India where she has joined shooting for Shonali Bose’s next.

Sonam and Anand were seen at Armani fashion show in Milan. They are truly living it up in the fashion capital of the world and have been sharing photos from there.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor shared this photo from Lake Como.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja at Armani fashion show in Milan.

Lake Como is also a likely venue for actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s rumoured wedding. According to reports, the couple will tie the knot soon on November 21 against the picturesque backdrop of the stunning lake.

As for Priyanka and Nick, the two got engaged in August but have not revealed any details on their wedding date. Priyanka is currently working on Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and has a Hollywood movie, Isn’t It Romantic, in her kitty.

