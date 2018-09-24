Priyanka Chopra gives competition to the sun itself in more pictures from Lake Como

Priyanka Chopra is spreading more yellow sunshine at the already very-sunny shores of Lake Como. The actor, who is in Italy for the engagement of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha, shared a few pictures from yet another beautiful day on her Instagram page.

Priyanka posted two pictures on Monday of herself in a bright yellow dress and one with her family—mother Madhu Chopra and brother Sidharth. Priyanka is seen in a frilly yellow floral dress with a hi-lo skirt that shows off her legs. She has paired the dress with orange shoes and an orange belt and a small yellow bag. Priyanka struck some mean poses too in her big sunnies. Her mother is seen in a fitted black dress while her brother is seen in a blue jacket over a red shirt.

The actor was joined by her American singer fiance Nick Jonas at Isha’s engagement ceremony on Friday with businessman Anand Piramal. Priyanka and Nick looked stunning together in fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s outfits who also joined the couple at the venue. Manish shared a picture that showed Priyanka in a sari and Nick in an achkan, “With the fabulous and charming couple @priyankachopra @nickjonas all of us in #handcrafted #manishmalhotralabel #timeless #manishmalhotraworld #lakecomo @mmalhotraworld.” He later deleted the picture.

Isha Ambani’s engagement ceremony was as grand an affair as any. It was attended by several Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor and more.

Lake Como is also a likely venue for actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s rumoured wedding. According to reports, the couple will tie the knot soon on November 21 against the picturesque backdrop of the stunning lake.

As for Priyanka and Nick, the two got engaged in August but have not revealed any details on their wedding date. Priyanka is currently working on Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 09:12 IST