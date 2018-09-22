Sonam Kapoor felt like a princess at Isha Ambani’s engagement bash in Italy. See her new pic on Instagram

If Sonam Kapoor’s new Instagram is anything to go by, we can confirm Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement bash at Lake Como, Italy isn’t just star-studded and downright gorgeous: it’s romantic, too. On Saturday, Sonam shared a new photo of her and husband Anand Ahuja from the Ambani bash and it ticked all the love boxes.

Thanks to the Ambanis’ celebrity guests, including Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas, Janhvi Kapoor and uncle Anil Kapoor, the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal engagement has become a starry event. When the highly-anticipated celebrations kicked off on Friday, there were reports that Sonam and Anand would also attend the three-day festivities. Now with her new Instagram post, Sonam updated fans with a beautiful black-and-white photo of the couple surrounded by the pristine lake Como, which is known for its picturesque views.

Sonam looks like a bedazzled, sequin-bejewelled princess at the celebrations and she knows it. “Wearing my birthday present by @priya.ahuja27 thanks so much mom! I felt like a princess! by @kapoor.sunita (love you)” Sonam wrote on Instagram, while looking more radiant than ever as she and Anand posed hand in hand. Her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attire was a birthday gift from her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, while her statement king-sized diamond earrings choker were from her mother, Sunita Arora, Sonam revealed in the post.

Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja also posted a series of photos to his Instagram Story from inside the Ambani engagement venue, including a shot of Lake Como:

The three-day Isha and Anand engagement celebrations began on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and many more celebs are expected to attend. Priyanka Chopra already made a mark in a glittering saree from ace designer Manish Malhotra as she posed with Nick Jonas.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 14:56 IST