After Isha Ambani’s engagement in Italy, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra return home

Isha Ambani’s engagement to Anand Piramal at Lake Como, Italy, had the entire nation’s attention this past weekend. Among those who attended the exclusive event in northern Italy, were a host of Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan with wife Kiran Rao, Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi, Kiara Advani, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla and Karan Johar.

The Ambani family was seen returning to India after the three-day extravaganza, as were most of the Bollywood actors. Priyanka was seen arriving in Mumbai on Monday, as were Kiran and Aamir, Janhvi and Khushi, Kiara, and Manish.

Kiara Advani returnes to Mumbai after Isha Ambani’s engagement.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter got engaged to her long-time friend Anand Piramal in the dreamy lakeside town with videos and photos being posted on social media by fan pages. In a video, Isha can be seen with her father while another shows a fountain show as the couple watches on with other guests. Many of the Bollywood actors shared photos from Italy without confirming they were there for the engagement.

Among those who posted photos were Manish Malhotra who shared a video of Nick and Priyanka wearing outfits designed by him. Anil Kapoor posted a photo as did daughter Sonam. She was seen sitting with husband Anand Ahuja on a boat. Most of the celebrities deleted the photos but they re-emerged on fan pages.

Lake Como is a picturesque town located in Lombardy, northern Italy, and is a hit among celebs. It’s also where several Hollywood A-listers including George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Catherine Zeta Jones have homes. It is also rumoured that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be tying the knot at Lake Como in November.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:51 IST