Isha Ambani’s star-studded engagement in Lake Como is a magical affair. Watch leaked video

A video of heiress Isha Ambani at her opulent engagement ceremony in Italy’s Lake Como is being widely shared online. Little else has been revealed from the otherwise secretive ceremony, with many of the high-profile guests being asked to take down social media posts from the venue.

In the video, Isha can be seen with an awestruck expression on her face as she takes in the magical moment. Isha and Anand Piramal are currently at Lake Como for a three-day engagement extravaganza. Isha’s mother and wife of Mukesh Ambani, Nita, can be seen at a lectern, perhaps delivering a speech. Behind Isha we can see the majestic Alps, at whose foot Lake Como rests.

We can hear lush opera music playing in the background as flowers rain from the sky and a fountain show is conducted just behind the couple.

Several Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt are expected to attend. Among those who have already been spotted are Priyanka Chopra, who made a mark in a glittering saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra, and her fiance Nick Jonas. Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja also shared Instagram snaps from the venue, along with Sonam’s father, Anil Kapoor, and her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor.

Karan Johar, meanwhile, was spotted at the airport with dozens of suitcases, a picture of which he shared on his Instagram stories.

Karan Johar knows how to pack for a party.

Lake Como is a picturesque town located in Lombardy, northern Italy, and is a hit among celebs. It’s also where several Hollywood A-listers including George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Catherine Zeta Jones have homes.

It is also rumoured that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be tying the knot at Lake Como in November.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 18:35 IST