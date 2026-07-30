Datia bypoll: Congress candidate confident of 'historic victory', accused BJP of 'causing disturbance'

Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh on Thursday expressed confidence in securing a "historic victory" in the Datia Assembly by-election, while alleging that the BJP government was trying to cause disturbances during polling and claiming that the public was firmly behind the Congress. Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh said he was "100 percent" confident of a historic victory in the Datia Assembly by-election. (Facebook/ @Ghanshyam Singh)

Singh cast his vote at polling station number 185 at Dal Mill Marketing Society in Datia and said he was "100 percent" confident of winning the election.

"It feels very good, and there will be a good victory in the election," Singh told reporters after casting his vote.

Also read: Voting begins for bypolls in Bihar's Bankipur, MP's Datia, Gujarat's Manjalpur

Asked about alleged irregularities, the Congress candidate said, "The government is trying to cause disturbances, but there is a strong wave among the public. Once the public has collectively made a decision, no major irregularity can succeed. Even if there are some, they will only cause marginal losses."

"We received several complaints last night about money and liquor being distributed at many places. We kept reporting these to the administration, and our workers were also on the move all night. At some places, they even chased away those people," he alleged.

On reports of his polling agents facing issues at a booth in Basai, Singh said that one of his agents was allegedly not being allowed to sit at booth number 169 after reaching late.

"The situation in Basai is also good, no problem. As I said, it was a technical issue. Our polling agent reached a bit late, after 7:00 AM, and the presiding officer was refusing to accept him, saying they wouldn't allow him to sit as an agent. It's just a technicality; I will talk to the officials now, and it will be resolved," he said.

Singh reiterated his confidence in winning the bypoll, saying, "100 percent confident. It's going to be a historic victory; records are going to be broken in the Datia assembly."

Also read: Narottam Mishra’s supporters clash with police over BJP ticket snub in Datia

Appealing to voters, he said, "My appeal to the voters is to turn out in large numbers, cast your votes, and vote for the Congress. Help us achieve a historic victory and break the ego of this arrogant BJP government."

Further, on the allegations by the President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Jitu Patwari, Singh said, "The entire cabinet of the BJP government was camped here. Many people were also called here from outside by them. Our people left from here on the evening of the 28th, but at the Datia district border, all senior leaders are stationed. They have warned the administration that if any senior BJP leader stays here or is not removed from here, we too will arrive here..."

On concerns over 18 sensitive polling stations, Singh alleged that there was apprehension across the constituency and claimed that the BJP could use "goons and anti-social elements from outside".

"We are fully prepared as well; our workers are very vigilant. Most importantly, the public is alert. If they attempt any such misadventure, I am confident the entire village will turn out and surround them," he said.

Responding to allegations that he was an "outsider" candidate as he had previously contested from Sewda, Singh said, "I am an 'outsider'? Let me tell you, my residence in Datia is a fort. I also have a fort in Sewda."

"The issues are exactly what I mentioned: the BJP's arrogance, dissatisfied farmers, and the youth who are frustrated and angry. Inflation is very high, and corruption has crossed all limits. These are the main issues," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari said voters in Datia were backing the BJP for development and good governance.

Also read: Bypoll campaigning in Bihar, MP and Gujarat ends with last-minute rallies

"People are voting for development, good governance and the overall progress of Datia," Tiwari said.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Jitu Patwari, Tiwari said, "Jitu Patwari has become politically irrelevant. A leader who lost by 35,000 votes is now leading the Congress."

Meanwhile, Datia Additional District Magistrate Akshay Kumar Temrawal said the administration was fully prepared, and polling was proceeding peacefully across the constituency.

"There are no issues; the administration is fully prepared. Voting is proceeding very peacefully everywhere, both in the city and in rural areas. Our voters are aware and sensible; there is no external influence or pressure," Temrawal told ANI.

He said adequate police and CRPF personnel had been deployed across the constituency to ensure peaceful polling.

"There is no possibility of any untoward incident occurring; the administration has left no room for such things," he said, adding that adequate arrangements had also been made for polling personnel and security forces.

Temrawal further said that the voting machines were functioning properly and mock polling had been completed at all polling stations.

"The machine is functioning perfectly. Mock polls have been completed at all sites, and our polling agents have arrived at their respective locations. There are no difficulties or problems whatsoever," he said.

Polling is underway on Thursday for by-elections to three Assembly constituencies -- Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat. The counting of votes will take place on August 3.

Also read: Bankipur votes today with BJP, RJD and Prashant Kishor in key contest

The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti on April 2. The BJP has fielded Ashutosh Tiwari, while the Congress has nominated Ghanshyam Singh.