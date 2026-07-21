Haryana panel approves ₹149 crore Basai WTP expansion in Gurugram

The high-powered works purchase committee, headed by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Monday approved a Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) proposal to construct a 100 million litres per day (MLD) water treatment unit and two sedimentation and storage tanks at the Basai water treatment plant at a cost of ₹149 crore. GMDA said construction will begin in around two months after statutory formalities. The upgrade will add 600 million litres of water storage capacity. (HT Archive)

GMDA officials said the committee discussed the proposal in detail before according approval. The project will expand the Basai plant’s water treatment capacity from 270 MLD to 370 MLD and add 600 million litres of water storage capacity. A GMDA official said five companies submitted bids for the project, of which three were found eligible after scrutiny. Construction is expected to begin in around two months, as the contractor has to complete a number of statutory and procedural formalities before work can commence.

GMDA CEO PC Meena said the work will be completed within 30 months and that the authority will spend ₹149 crore on it. “The approved works include the construction of a 100 MLD Filtration Unit No. 4, two sedimentation-cum-storage tanks of 300 million litres capacity each, laying of a raw water pipeline, and installation of modern automation and monitoring systems, among other civil and ancillary works,” Meena said in a statement, adding that the facilities will improve the operational efficiency of the Basai water treatment plant.

GMDA currently supplies around 670 MLD of potable water through the Basai and Chandu Budhera water treatment plants. Basai has three filtration units with a combined capacity of 270 MLD and a storage capacity of about 1,385 million litres. Chandu Budhera has four 100 MLD units with a combined capacity of 400 MLD and a storage capacity of around 1,615 million litres. With the expansion, Basai’s storage capacity will rise to nearly 2,000 million litres.