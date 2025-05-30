Fake FIR, says Jitu Patwari after Indore cops book his kin in land grab case

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders on Friday mounted a sharp attack on the state government after the Indore police registered a land-grabbing case against state unit president Jitu Patwari’s brother and others. Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, along with other Congressmen, staged a protest on Friday and called it a politically motivated case (Hindustan Times/representative)

“The FIR has been registered to harass my family but we will go to court to prove our innocence,” said Jitu Patwari, describing the first information report (FIR) registered by the police as “fake”.

The FIR names Jitu’s brother Bharat Patwari, a relative Nana Patwari, and Congress district president Sadashiv Yadav.

Police said the FIR was registered on Thursday by the Tejaji Nagar police based on a complaint by Narendra Mehta (74), a resident of Mahavir Bagh in Indore. Mehta has alleged that Nana, Bharat, and Yadav forcibly grabbed his 6.5-acre plot of land in Umri Khedi and started construction of a residential complex.

In the complaint, Mehta said his father had purchased the land parcel from Narayan Palsikar in 1950 who had received it from the erstwhile Holkar royal family.

“Police are investigating the matter and will soon arrest the accused,” police station in-charge of Tejaji Nagar Devendra Markam said.

He said the FIR was registered under sections 318 (cheating), 336 (forgery), 337 (forging documents), and 338 (forging of valuable securities) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh staged a protest against the FIR, saying it was a politically motivated case.

“This was government land and was handed over to the Yadav community to develop a Gwala colony in 1994 during my tenure. Later, the community formed a trust to develop a cow shelter and a temple. In the land record, there was no mention of the complainant’s name,” said Singh.