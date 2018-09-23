Did you know Isha Ambani and Kiara Advani are childhood best friends? See throwback pics

Actor Kiara Advani has congratulated billionaire heiress Isha Ambani on her engagement to Anand Piramal with a series of childhood pictures of the two of them.

“There are some special people who are a part of your life and you grow up with. My oldest friend, still as caring, as humble and as amazing as you were when we first met! My to be bridey, Ishu never ever let the child in you grow up forever your Aliu. Congratulations Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal,” Kiara wrote. She posted several pictures of herself with Isha from over the years - at school functions and Christmas parties.

Isha and Anand reportedly got engaged at the popular celebrity getaway of Lake Como in Italy. Over an extravagant three-day celebration that saw several Bollywood personalities in attendance, the couple were seen in several leaked videos having a grand old time.

The function saw Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja, and Priyanka Chopra with fiance Nick Jonas. Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar were also spotted at the function, where guests were serenaded by Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar-winner, John Legend.

Pictures and videos of a spectacular fireworks display were also shared online, although no guest has been allowed to shared photos from the venue.

Meanwhile, Kiara also attended the Mumbai engagement party of Isha’s brother Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Kiara was most recently seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories and will next appear in Akshay Kumar’s Good News and Karan Johar’s Kalank.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 17:33 IST