Inside Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s Lake Como engagement, featuring Shah Rukh, Aamir, John Legend. See pics, videos

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal both have billionaire parents. It’s only fitting, then, that the daughter of India’s richest man, businessman Mukesh Ambani, had a star-studded three-day engagement celebration at Lake Como in Italy. Isha got engaged to Anand in one of the most lavish engagements we’ve ever seen; they threw an extravagant party on Saturday to celebrate the occasion.

For starters, they enlisted American singer, songwriter John Legend to serenade their guests. But when money’s no object, that’s just the beginning. The gorgeous celebration featured celebrity guests from It-couples Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar, as well as countless designer dresses.

From the starry guest list to the lavish party, no expense was spared at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s lavish engagement party. The bash featured flower walls covered in breathtaking florals and towering centrepieces that might have upstaged the bride-to-be herself — but not when she’s dressed like an actual princess.

Isha’s first dress was a champagne coloured gown that featured intricate beading, and a mermaid skirt that would make even a princess jealous. She styled it with a bejewelled headband. For the party on Saturday, Isha switched into a dress that was equally as stunning. She wore a yellow dress, heavily embellished with beads and accessorised with a diamond earrings.

Finally, there was were show-stopping fireworks display to ensure the event wouldn’t be too low-key. If that’s not an engagement fit for royalty, we don’t know what is.

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement celebrations are taking place at Lake Como. Surrounded by roaming mountains that are dotted with tiny pretty villages and offering breathtaking panoramic views, this 28 mile-long, Y-shaped lake in Lombardy, northern Italy has always served as a tranquil paradise for the rich and famous. International celebs, like George Clooney, Madonna and Donatella Versace all own (or have owned) villas here.

Read on to take in the stunning decor and the mesmerizing celebs at Isha and Anand’s magical engagement celebrations:

Engaged couple, actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, with designer Manish Malhotra

Filmmaker Karan Johar with actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao

Actor Janhvi Kapoor

Newlyweds, actor Sonam Kapoor and businessman Anand Ahuja

Actor Anil Kapoor

Actor Juhi Chawla

Checkout some more pictures of the decor

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 11:50 IST