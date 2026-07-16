Goodbye, cubicles! 6 Gen Z office design trends transforming workplaces with dopamine decor, warm lighting and open desk

As Gen Z makes its way into the workplace, workplace environments are also changing, breaking away from the fairly predictable formula of dull and monotonous design. With young employees bringing vitality and personality into the office, modern workplace designs are also becoming chic to match Gen Z's preference for individuality and comfort.



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Let's see what a Gen Z office looks like. We asked Tasheen Issani, chief business development officer at Team One Architects (TOA), about the trending design elements shaping modern Gen Z workplaces.

Tasheen highlighted Gen Z's substantial and growing presence in the workplace. He said, "Gen Z formed about 27% of the workforce by 2025, equating to roughly 175 million people based on a 650 million total workforce estimate. They are no longer the next-in-line or at the periphery of the organisations but actively participating in offices and contributing to outcomes.”

They are influencing workplace culture, policies and even how offices are designed. So, this means workplaces are moving away from monotonous neutral palettes, harsh overhead lighting and rigid cubicles. As per the expert, Gen Z views the office as more than just a place to work. It is also a space for creativity and collaboration that celebrates individuality, flexibility and openness.

One of the most visible changes in office designs is the gradual disappearance of the cubicles.

Sharing the rationale behind this change, Tasheen explained, “Traditional offices revolved around hierarchy and separation, with enclosed desks and limited interaction between teams. On the contrary, connectivity and openness are a priority. Across Indian offices being designed or redesigned with Gen Z in mind, the cubicle has given way to activity-based layouts. The logic is straightforward: Different tasks thrive in different settings.”