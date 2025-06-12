Top 4 trending workplace designs to turn offices into productivity powerhouses

Productivity is not just something that comes from within, from our mental willpower. It is also shaped by the space around us. Beyond productivity, mental wellbeing is equally important, signifying the importance of workplace designs to be supportive. This is why workplace design needs to be done in a way that acts as an external motivator, regulating moods, improving focus, and supporting overall emotional wellbeing. Workplaces can be made more productive with the help of unique designs.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Aryaman Vir, Founder and CEO of Morpho Dimensions, shared insights on how workplace interiors can significantly benefit from key design interventions that boost productivity, wellbeing, and adaptability.

He said, “India's office spaces are experiencing a significant transformation, motivated by a straightforward realisation, people work better when their environment supports how they truly function, not how we believe they should function.”

Aryaman Vir shared four key changes reshaping Indian workplaces:

1. Activity-based zones: Matching spaces to tasks

Workplace layouts are shifting toward activity-based zoning, where specific areas are designed for specific functions.

Creative tasks like sketching or brainstorming are supported by quiet focus pods, while collaborative lounges equipped with whiteboards and comfortable seating are ideal for group discussions and prototype reviews.

Social café zones encourage informal interaction, while task-specific zones allow employees to choose environments suited to their workflow. This zoning increases functional efficiency and supports varied work styles across departments.

Focus pods help in concentrating better.(Shutterstock)

2. Biophilic wellness: Integrating natural elements

In cities with poor air quality, features such as indoor green walls and natural ventilation systems contribute to healthier indoor environments.

Strategic placement of live plants, ergonomic wellness corners, and access to natural light have been shown to improve air quality and mood.

Offices incorporating biophilic design have reported increased employee satisfaction and reduced stress levels, supporting both mental and physical well-being.

Having green interiors at the workplace boosts productivity levels.(Shutterstock)

3. Hybrid-ready flexibility: Supporting evolving work patterns

Offices now feature modular furniture and plug-and-play workstations. Video conferencing infrastructure has been redesigned to fully include remote participants, ensuring equity in hybrid collaboration.

Flexible spatial planning allows organisations to scale or reconfigure as teams evolve. The focus is on providing a balanced environment that supports in-person collaboration while remaining accessible and inclusive for remote employees.

4. Tech first integration: Smart systems with practical impact