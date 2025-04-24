Stressed at work? Expert shares 8 tips for employees and managers to have a stress-free workplace

Jobs can be stressful, especially with looming deadlines. But when we let the stress get to us, so much that we cannot think of anything beyond work, it can affect our mental health and lead to health implications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vikas Chawla, group head- operations and HR, Aakash Healthcare said, “Any job can be stressful; in the short term, you may feel pressured to meet a deadline or complete a difficult task. However, when professional stress becomes chronic, it may be overwhelming and detrimental to both physical and mental health.” Also read | Workplace culture tips: Here's what is the focal point of employee development Work stress can affect our mental health and lead to health implications(Shutterstock)

Vikas Chawla shared a few tips to combat workplace stress:

1. Plan your routine:

When you start your day with forethought, appropriate nourishment, and a happy mindset, you may find that the stress of your job falls off your shoulders more easily.

2. Clarify expectations for the day:

Uncertainty about job responsibilities can lead to fatigue among employees. If you don't know exactly what is expected of you, or if the criteria for your work are constantly changing with little warning, you may become stressful. Knowing what is expected of you and discussing ideas for reaching those expectations can reduce stress for well-being.

3. Avoid or reduce conflict among colleagues:

Interpersonal conflict has a negative impact on your physical and mental wellbeing. Conflict among co-workers can be tough to resolve, therefore it's better to avoid workplace conflict wherever possible.

4. Plan to stay organised:

Staying prepared by planning ahead of time will significantly reduce your workplace stress. Keeping yourself organised might also help you avoid the negative impacts of clutter and operate more efficiently. Also read | Tips for companies and employers to define a healthy work culture

Know these tips to have a good time at work.(Shutterstock)

5. Create a comfortable working environment:

Another unexpected workplace stress is physical discomfort, which is frequently associated with where you perform the majority of your daily responsibilities (such as your desk). Make your workspace as quiet, pleasant, and calming as possible.

6. Choose chunking over multitasking:

Splitting your focus produces a frazzled experience, which does not function well for most individuals. Instead of multitasking to remain on the top of your activities, consider using another cognitive method, like chunking.

7. Take a walk:

Taking a walk during lunch might help reduce both physical and mental stress from work. This can help you relieve stress, improve your mood, and eventually be in a better condition.

8. Be content:

Being a consistent achiever may make you happy, but being a perfectionist might cause problems for you and people around you. Also read | Tips for a safer workplace environment: Embracing employee safety

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.