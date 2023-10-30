People's safety should be top priority at every level in an organisation and the employers should develop various measures and protocols to ensure the safety of their employees along with guaranteeing a safe workplace environment. In today's fast-paced world, fostering a safer workplace environment is paramount for both employees and employers as prioritising employee safety not only reduces accidents but also boosts morale, productivity and overall organisational success. Tips for a safer workplace environment: Embracing employee safety (Photo by Jason Goodman on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Swayam Agrawal, CEO and Founder of Aarika Innovations, suggested some key tips -

1. Safety Training and Education: Invest in comprehensive safety training programs. Educate employees about potential hazards, safety protocols, and emergency procedures. Regular workshops and reminders help employees stay vigilant.

2. Regular Equipment Maintenance: Ensure that all machinery, tools, and equipment are regularly inspected and maintained. Faulty equipment can pose significant risks. A preventive maintenance schedule is crucial to identify and address issues promptly.

3. Ergonomic Workstations: Promote ergonomic workstations to reduce the risk of injuries caused by poor posture or repetitive motions. Providing adjustable chairs, computer screens and standing desks can make a significant difference in employee comfort and well-being.

4. Clear Communication: Establish open channels for employees to report safety concerns without fear of reprisal. Encourage them to communicate near misses or potential hazards, fostering a culture of proactive safety.

5. Emergency Preparedness: Develop and practice emergency response plans. Conduct fire drills, earthquake drills, and other relevant training exercises to ensure employees know what to do in case of a crisis.

6. Health and Wellness: Offer wellness programs to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Employees who prioritise their health are more likely to stay safe at work.

7. Safety Committees: Form safety committees comprising both management and employees to assess and improve workplace safety continually. These committees can identify potential risks and implement preventive measures.

8. Regular Safety Audits: Conduct regular safety audits to identify hazards and non-compliance issues. Address these concerns promptly to maintain a safe working environment.

9. Incentives for Safety: Implement a rewards system that recognizes employees who consistently adhere to safety guidelines. Positive reinforcement can motivate employees to prioritise safety.

10. Stay Informed: Keep abreast of the latest safety regulations and industry best practices. Adapting to new guidelines ensures your workplace remains compliant and upholds the highest safety standards.

Bringing his expertise to the same, AK Tyagi, CMD at Nuberg Engineering Shares, recommended the following measures and protocols:

1. Performing thorough risk assessments before and during project execution to identify and manage potential risk issues. These may involve risks related to equipment, site and environment.

2. Offering regular and ongoing safety training for employees on topics such as safe equipment and machinery operation, emergency response procedures and safety protocols.

3. Enforcing strict safety protocols and procedures on-site, such as safety inspections, safety checks, safety meetings and safety equipment (e.g. PPE).

4. Applying environmental measures to prevent and manage environmental risks, such as environmental management plans, environmentally friendly materials and technologies and environmental monitoring and reporting.

5. In addition, adopt a “safety culture” approach, where safety is a shared responsibility across the organisation. Foster a culture of safety where employees are encouraged to report safety concerns and are empowered to take action to mitigate potential hazards.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!