Gen Z is rewriting travel rules, one term at a time

Gone are the days when travel was limited to an annual holiday. For Gen Z, spontaneous getaways have become the norm, whether that be a quick weekend escape after burnout or a trip chasing cooler climates. From fans travelling to Thailand after the web series The White Lotus to exploring Greece through the lens of the show Emily in Paris in new season (Photo: Instagram)

But it’s not just the frequency of travel that’s changing, it’s the mindset behind it.

As social media continues to influence how we discover destinations, a new travel vocabulary has emerged — one that reflects shifting priorities around wellness, affordability, spontaneity and sustainability.

Here’s a look at the travel trends shaping the younger generation’s approach to holidays.

Menty B Short for mental breakdown, a Menty B isn’t about having a breakdown while on holiday. Instead, it’s about taking a break before life feels too overwhelming. Whether it’s work stress, burnout or emotional exhaustion, the trend reflects Gen Z’s growing willingness to prioritise mental well-being by stepping away before reaching breaking point.

Whycation For Gen Z, the destination is often secondary to the experience they want to have. Instead of asking, ‘Where should I go?’; many begin planning a trip by asking, ‘How do I want to feel?’ The why behind a vacation — whether it’s resting, healing, creativity, adventure or simply slowing down — is crucial for them. For instance, those seeking peace may head to Rishikesh or Dharamshala, while adventure seekers may opt for paragliding in Bir Billing or trekking through Meghalaya.

Pop Culting Pop culture has become one of the biggest travel inspirations, giving rise to what’s now known as pop culting. The trend sees travellers visiting destinations made famous by films, television shows, music, celebrities or viral internet moments.

From fans travelling to Thailand after the web series The White Lotus to exploring Paris through the lens of the show Emily in Paris, holidays are increasingly shaped by the stories people watch.

Room Rotting Once considered a waste of a holiday, staying indoors has become an experience in itself. Room rotting refers to spending much of a vacation enjoying the accommodation you’ve chosen by sleeping in, reading by the window, watching sunsets from the balcony, ordering room service or simply embracing the art of doing nothing.

De-influenced Travel After years of influencers on social media dictating where everyone should go next, many Gen Z travellers are intentionally doing the opposite by skipping overcrowded, algorithm-approved hotspots in favour of more personal experiences. Called de-influenced travel, it is about choosing places recommended by locals and discovering hidden gems.

Shelf Discovery This travel trend sees tourists swapping expensive restaurant reservations for supermarket safaris. it essentially means visiting local grocery stores to discover a region’s culture through authentic snacks, rare ingredients and regional specialities.