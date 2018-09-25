Priyanka Chopra stuns as a bride in new photo. See it here

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of her dressed as a bride from the sets of her upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink — just weeks after the real-life bride-to-be officially announced her engagement to fiancé, Nick Jonas post their roka ceremony in Mumbai. Priyanka and Nick made a stunning appearance together at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement ceremony at Lake Como in Italy on Friday.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra in her fictional wedding look from The Sky Is Pink, which she posted to her Instagram Story:

In her onscreen bridal moment, Priyanka can be seen surrounded by people in a bright tent with all elements of a wedding, including hanging floral arrangements and plenty of pretty and whimsical lighting. Funnily though, Priyanka teased her 28 million Instagram followers by just writing “What is happening here..?!” along with the magical image that also featured a white towel and a steam iron near her head. What exactly does this mean?

Either way, Priyanka was a vision in red at her onscreen wedding. Not so surprisingly, she wore a saree, which featured an embroidered gold border. Other ornate details of Priyanka’s bridal look included intricate face art (around her chin) in white and alta (a bright red dye used to adorn brides’ palms in Bengal). After seeing a glimpse of her stunning bridal look from The Sky Is Pink, we know Priyanka will live up to our expectations and is going to impress us all with her actual wedding look in the forthcoming movie. To peek through at what we envision Priyanka’s real-life wedding dress will look like, click here.

Priyanka Chopra’s on a roll. After celebrating Nick Jonas’ birthday, she and her fiancé were spotted at the Ambani bash at Lake Como in Italy. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra posted and deleted photos and videos with the engaged couple, showing Priyanka in a beautiful nude sari, paired with side-swept waves and a berry lip, and Jonas in an ethnic black ensemble; both Manish’s designs.

Priyanka’s brother Siddharth and mother Madhu also joined her in Italy, and she shared pictures of their outing to Instagram on Sunday. Decked in bright shades of tangerine and canary yellow, Priyanka’s zesty floral dress and sunny disposition gave tough competition to the Italian sun.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 14:26 IST