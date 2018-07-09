Priyanka Chopra confirms The Sky is Pink is her next film after Salman Khan’s Bharat

If you thought Priyanka Chopra will be rarely seen in Hindi films now that she is based in New York, think again. The actor, who has her commitments in Hollywood, has announced her next Bollywood film after Salman Khan-starrer Bharat will be Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink.

Priyanka posted an Instagram story on July 8 where she shared the picture of the draft of the script. Bose has earlier directed films like Margarita with a Straw and Amu. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote: “And it begins #prep #hindifilm.” Priyanka is at present in India to shoot Bharat.

The photo says the film’s title is The Sky is Pink. It’s the draft 29 and is written by Shonali Bose. The photo also reveals the dialogues will be written by October writer Juhi Chaturvedi.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the draft number 29 of the film’s script.

Priyanka returned to India on Friday after spending some time with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas in the US. The couple had also visited India in June. The paparazzi followed the couple everywhere they went, beginning with their dinner with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. It is rumoured that the trip was meant to be Nick’s introduction to Priyanka’s family. However, the trip was much more than that with their Goa ‘holiday-within-a-holiday’, their couple entry at Ambani engagement bash and subsequent airport dash.

On their return to New York, the couple’s July 4 holiday was also extensively covered.

Priyanka is reportedly being paid Rs 6.5 crore for the role, which makes her the third-highest paid female actor in Bollywood behind Deepika Padukone’s Rs 12 crore and Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 11 crore. The actor also became the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram with 25 million followers.

