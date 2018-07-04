Priyanka Chopra reportedly getting Rs 6.5cr for Bharat. How do Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut fare in comparison?

Even as she paints the town red with her rumoured boyfriend and American singer-actor Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra is said to have landed a Rs 6.5 crore pay-day for her role in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, a DNA report said. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat also stars Tabu, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani in main roles.

The tabloid also said the fees for Bharat makes Priyanka one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood. The pay cheque makes Priyanka the third highest paid female actor in the industry.

Deepika Padukone remains on the top with her pay cheque of Rs 12 crore for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Kangana Ranaut comes a close second with a rumoured fees of Rs 11 crore. However, reports also suggest she slashed her fees for Simran and Rangoon.

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat marks Priyanka’s first Hindi film after 2016’s Jai Gangaajal. In the meanwhile, she has been busy with her Hollywood commitments - Quantico, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?.

Speaking about Priyanka, Ali had said in a press statement, “Bharat is Priyanka’s homecoming to Bollywood after having proven her range as a performer in Hollywood films and a blockbuster global TV show. Bharat is rooted in India and its culture despite it spanning over 70 years and set across various countries of the world. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist internationally and she is a perfect fit for the film. Priyanka brings in outstanding acting as well as incredible international appeal to make the scale of the film bigger and even more global.”

The preparations for the film have begun in London and the crew will soon move to Spain, Poland, Portugal, and Malta. The film will showcase Salman sporting five different looks, and a crucial part will also have the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman is rumoured to be recreating his ‘Karan Arjun’ look for Bharat.

While Ali has worked with Priyanka in Gunday, Salman did Mujhse Shadi Karoge with her.

