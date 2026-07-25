'Worst experience': Dehradun woman alleges Rapido driver left her midway, company responds

A woman from Dehradun has documented an unsettling experience during a Rapido cab ride after she alleged that the driver left her midway through the journey. The video, posted on Instagram, shows her confronting the driver on the roadside. The Dehradun woman speaks to the Rapido driver in the viral clip. (Instagram/@jnvchoudhary)

Why did the Rapido driver leave the woman? The post was shared by Instagram user Janvi Choudhary, who captioned it, "@rapidoapp literally the worst experience I've ever had!"

The video opens with Janvi standing outside a Rapido cab in Dehradun while speaking to the driver. A text overlay on the clip reads, "This guy from Rapido cab dropped me off in the middle of the street while it was raining."

According to Janvi, the driver insisted on taking a road behind the hills that did not appear on the Rapido app. She refused to take the off map route, following which an argument broke out.

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In the video, she says, "Itni baarish ho rahi hai aur yeh aadmi mujhe beech sadak mein chodke chala gaya. Kehta main toh doosre waale raaste se leke jaaunga jo pahaad ke peeche waala raasta hai, jo ki manually Rapido mein dikh bhi nahi raha hai. And it's so frustrating ki woh raat ke 8:30 mujhe chhodke nikal gaya."

She also says in the video that the driver was abusing her. Although she was accompanied by a male during the ride, she claimed the driver still left them on the roadside. Janvi further urged Rapido to improve its services, alleging that she frequently faces issues with drivers. She added that she eventually reached home at around 10 pm.

Watch the full video below: