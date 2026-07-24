‘47 minutes for 4.5 km’: Bengaluru man captures the city’s traffic nightmare in viral video. Watch
A Bengaluru man remains stuck in traffic after an hour, with another 45 minutes still left to reach his destination.
Bengaluru’s traffic congestion has once again become the subject of an online discussion after a man shared his experience of being stuck on the road, with his navigation app showing an unusually long travel time for a short distance.
The video highlights a situation familiar to many residents who regularly spend hours commuting through the city, particularly during peak traffic hours.
47 minutes to cover 4.5 kilometres
The clip was shared on Instagram by Aaditya Saxena. In the video, the camera initially focuses on the infotainment screen inside his car, which displays a navigation map.
(Also read: '31 km took 2.5 hours': Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan flags Bengaluru's worsening traffic woes)
According to the screen, it would take him approximately 47 minutes to cover a distance of just 4.5 kilometres. The camera then pans towards the road, revealing a long line of vehicles moving slowly amid heavy congestion.
Saxena described the frustrating experience in the caption accompanying the video.
“Bangalore traffic: An hour ago, it said I would reach in 45 minutes. An hour later, it is still saying the same thing,” the caption reads.
Watch the clip here:
The post humorously captures the unpredictability of travelling through Bengaluru, where estimated arrival times can remain unchanged even after commuters have spent a considerable amount of time on the road.
Internet users relate to the experience
Shared two days ago, the video has received more than 77,000 views and prompted several reactions from social media users. Many people said the situation shown in the clip reflected their daily commuting experience in Bengaluru.
One user reacted with humour and wrote, “Lucky you! In Bangalore, it can sometimes take two hours to cover just 4.5 km.”
Another person said they had faced similar delays and commented, “Yes, I can totally relate to that.”
(Also read: Bengaluru founder takes 35 minutes for a 4 km journey, compares traffic acceptance to ‘Stockholm syndrome’)
A third user described how traffic affects both their morning and evening commute. “I witness the same traffic every day during peak hours, whether I’m going to the office or heading home,” the person wrote.
Another viewer agreed with Saxena’s observation and said, “Yes, I completely agree with you.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More