‘47 minutes for 4.5 km’: Bengaluru man captures the city’s traffic nightmare in viral video. Watch

Bengaluru’s traffic congestion has once again become the subject of an online discussion after a man shared his experience of being stuck on the road, with his navigation app showing an unusually long travel time for a short distance. A Bengaluru man shares his ordeal as the estimated travel time barely changes after an hour. (Instagram/aaditya_saxena8)

The video highlights a situation familiar to many residents who regularly spend hours commuting through the city, particularly during peak traffic hours.

47 minutes to cover 4.5 kilometres The clip was shared on Instagram by Aaditya Saxena. In the video, the camera initially focuses on the infotainment screen inside his car, which displays a navigation map.

(Also read: '31 km took 2.5 hours': Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan flags Bengaluru's worsening traffic woes)

According to the screen, it would take him approximately 47 minutes to cover a distance of just 4.5 kilometres. The camera then pans towards the road, revealing a long line of vehicles moving slowly amid heavy congestion.

Saxena described the frustrating experience in the caption accompanying the video.

“Bangalore traffic: An hour ago, it said I would reach in 45 minutes. An hour later, it is still saying the same thing,” the caption reads.

Watch the clip here: