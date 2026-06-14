Bengaluru founder takes 35 minutes for a 4 km journey, compares traffic acceptance to ‘Stockholm syndrome’
The Bengaluru-based founder said what struck her most was not the traffic itself but how residents appear to have adapted to it.
Bengaluru’s traffic woes have long been a source of frustration for residents, with daily commutes often stretching far beyond what the distance would suggest. The issue resurfaced online after a Bengaluru-based startup founder shared how a 4 km drive took her 35 minutes in the city.
Taking to X, Dipika Jaikishan shared her experience, calculating that her average speed during the journey was around 7 kmph. “4 km drive in Bangalore took me 35 minutes today. That’s an average speed of roughly 7 kmph. Not a typo. That’s jogging speed,” she wrote.
However, Jaikishan said what struck her most was not the traffic itself but how residents appear to have adapted to it. “What fascinates me isn’t the traffic anymore. It’s how we’ve all collectively accepted it. We’re so cool with it. ‘Oh let’s just leave 50 mins earlier’. At some point, an entire city looked at a pace slower than a bad jogger and said: ‘Yeah, this seems fine’,” she wrote.
Drawing a comparison with Mumbai, she added, “People talk about the spirit of Mumbai. The spirit of Bangalore is Stockholm syndrome."
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What did social media say?
The post quickly resonated with social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences navigating the city’s congested roads.
One user pointed out that even walking or jogging is not always a practical alternative. “The joke is , even if you want to jog to beat this traffic, you can't because there are no sidewalks .cars parked on them holes dug out, construction material and dust everywhere. They don't even give us a choice other than suffering in this traffic,” the user wrote.
Others argued that while Bengaluru’s traffic remains a challenge, the city’s strengths make it worth living in.
“It’s not that we accepted the bad traffic. We have accepted the great weather, food, pubs, gardens, parks, pubs, old areas, people and culture. We see these positives and live here. Like all cities Bangalore also has its negative side,” commented another user.
Some users compared Bengaluru’s traffic with that of other major Indian cities. “So what if it took 35 mins, it would take an hour in Mumbai to get out of BKC to the highway. And yes, Bangalore has the best weather in the country, so enjoy…what’s the hurry,” wrote one user.
“Mumbai is worse than Bengaluru,” remarked another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More