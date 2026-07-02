Man drives Rapido before 10 am office job, after 6:30 pm shift: ‘5 ghante se zyada nahi soya’

A post by an X user detailing his encounter with a Rapido driver has gone viral. A resident of Delhi-NCR shared how a morning delay led him to book a bike taxi, only for the driver to urge him to hurry because he was running late for his own office job. This interaction revealed a gruelling routine: the rider works a standard job but drives for Rapido before and after his shift to support his family. An X user posted this picture while sharing an account of his interaction during a Rapido ride. (X/@shekhu04)

“Life humbled me again today,” X user Shikhar wrote. In the following lines, he recalled an interaction with a Rapido driver who reminded him how privileged he is.

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Shikhar shared that he usually takes the metro for his daily commute, but on the day he met the bike taxi driver, he decided to book a Rapido because he was running late. What happened next piqued his curiosity, which eventually led to his conversation with the driver.

“The rider reached in 2 minutes. I was not able to find my room keys so it took me another 5 minutes to get downstairs. In those 5 minutes he called me 3 times asking me to come quickly. When I finally got on the bike I asked him ‘Bhai, itni jaldi kis baat ki thi? [bro, why are you in such a hurry?]’ He smiled and said, ‘Office ke liye late ho raha hoon bhaiya [I am getting late for the office]’.”

The response confused Shikhar, who then asked why the man was driving Rapido if he already had a job. “He started telling me that he earns ₹20k a month from his job. He has a wife, three kids and one of them has had a disability since birth. The child's medicines and treatment alone cost around ₹10k every month.”

The man then revealed that he starts riding at 6 am and continues until 9 am, before going to the office at 10 am. However, that’s not all. Once he gets out of the office around 6:30 pm, he continues his hustle and drives the bike taxi until almost 11 pm.

“I asked him how much he sleeps, he laughed and said, ‘pichhle 8 mahino se 5 ghante se zyada nahi soya [I haven’t slept for more than 5 hours in the last 8 months]’, then he said something I will probably never forget, ‘ab bhagwan ki yeh marzi hai toh yahi sahi [If this is God's will, then so be it]’.”

The X user recalled that the Rapido rider shared his story without complaint and with a smile on his face.

“Here I am complaining about deadlines, traffic and small inconveniences and there are people carrying burdens I can't even imagine... and that too without losing their kindness. Today reminded me how privileged I really am.”