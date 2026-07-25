Kawar Yatra: Ghaziabad announces traffic curbs till August 12

The Ghaziabad traffic police on Friday announced a traffic diversion plan for the annual Kawar Yatra, with restrictions to remain in place from July 29 to August 12. (Representative image) Traffic police advised commuters to use NH-9, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway as alternative routes during the pilgrimage. (ANI)

According to an official statement, restriction for heavy vehicles will start from July 29 till August 12. Diversions for light commercial vehicles and private vehicles, such as cars, will be in effect from August 5 till 12, with their movement restricted on the Delhi Meerut Road, which connects Ghaziabad to Meerut and Uttarakhand.

The traffic police said vehicles will not be allowed on the Pipeline Road, and Upper Ganga Canal Road during this period. “Vehicles using the Delhi Meerut Road (erstwhile NH-58) from Mohan Nagar, Meerut Crossing, Raj Nagar Extension crossing and Hapur Chungi can only use the Ghaziabad-Meerut carriageway,” the statement read.

Vehicles coming from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway will be able to exit using the Dasna interchange and then use the National Highway (NH)- 9 road to reach their destinations.

“Vehicles travelling from Delhi to Meerut via the Delhi Meerut Expressway will be diverted on the NH-9 at Dasna and move towards Hapur to reach Meerut. The movement of vehicles on the Delhi Meerut Expressway will be restricted from 8am on August 7,” it added.

DCP (traffic) Trigun Bisen told HT, “Since there will be high movement of Kanwariyas on the Delhi Meerut Road, only the Ghaziabad-Meerut carriageway will be used by light vehicles for going towards Meerut. The restrictions will start from August 5 till 12 and normal traffic will be restored from August 13. Similarly, the Delhi Meerut Expressway will be shut for all vehicles from August 7 to 12.”

Officials said the movement of autos will also be completely restricted between Seemapuri Border and Lal Kuan (Ghaziabad-Gautam Budh Nagar border).

Likewise, the movement of autos will be restricted between Mohan Nagar Crossing and Anand Vihar border during the period August 5 to August 12. Buses will use UP-Gate (near Ghazipur) and continue on NH-9.

“The traffic diversion plan may be modified considering the volume of Kanwariyas. The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and NH-9 may be used as alternative routes. There will be deployment of traffic police personnel 24x7 along the routes and diversion points. The routes will be monitored using CCTVs and drones,” the traffic police added.