GB Nagar to give away 400 free gardening kits to locals; opens application

The Gautam Budh Nagar horticulture department has invited applications for the Uttar Pradesh government’s rooftop gardening scheme for the 2026-27 financial year.

Under the scheme, 400 rooftop gardening kits will be distributed free of cost to eligible urban residents on a first-come, first-served basis, officials said on Friday.

The scheme aims to encourage urban residents to grow organic, chemical-free vegetables and medicinal plants on their rooftops.

Officials said residents can apply online through the department’s portals. After submitting the online application, they must submit hard copies of required documents at the district horticulture officer’s office.

Richa Sharma, district horticulture officer, said, “Applicants unable to complete the online registration can visit the district horticulture office with their documents, where staff will help them complete the registration.”

The kit includes high-quality vegetable and medicinal plant seeds and saplings, HDPE grow bags, cocopeat, grower mix, vermicompost (organic manure), gardening tools and neem oil for organic plant protection.

“Only 400 kits have been allocated to Gautam Budh Nagar for this financial year. Beneficiaries will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis, so eligible residents should apply as soon as possible,” Sharma added.

Officials said applicants must have at least 100 square feet of open rooftop space and submit an affidavit on a ₹10 stamp paper, along with a geo-tagged photograph of the rooftop. They must also provide two recent passport-size photographs, an active mobile number, a copy of their Aadhaar card, a photocopy of their bank passbook and proof of urban residence.