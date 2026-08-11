Samudra Manthan, petroleum and India's energy security policy | Number Theory

But import dependence in quantitative terms has increased

What makes oil an important and critical commodity is not just its price. Securing its physical availability can also become a challenge because of extra-economic factors. Developments in the past few years — first the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022 and, now, the ongoing West Asia war, which has disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and petroleum supplies passing through it — are painful reminders of this reality. Securing actual barrels is where India’s energy import dependence has increased, whether viewed from the demand side or the supply side. CMIE data shows that crude oil imports, as a share of total availability in India – availability being production plus net imports—are about 90%, according to the latest available data. This number has been increasing consistently for a long time. There has also been an increase from the supply side. India’s imports, as a share of global crude oil production, are also significantly higher now.