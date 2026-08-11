Why is Flau’jae Johnson not playing tonight vs Sky? Is the Storm star injured? Reason explained

The Seattle Storm are enduring a difficult season, sitting at the bottom of the WNBA standings while currently riding an 11-game losing streak. Flau’jae Johnson has been ruled out for Seattle Storm against the Chicago Sky. (Getty Images via AFP)

They will look to turn their fortunes around when they take the court against the Chicago Sky on Monday night.

However, the Storm received a concerning injury update just hours before tipoff involving one of their key players.

Flau’jae Johnson, who had appeared in all 34 games for Seattle this season, has been ruled out of Monday’s matchup against the Chicago Sky.

Why is Flau'jae Johnson not playing? FOX 13 reporter Alyssa Charlston-Smith shared the update on X, confirming that Johnson will miss the contest because of an ankle injury.

Also read | Caitlin Clark-Olivia Miles WNBA controversy explained: What sparked the backlash against Lynx star after Fever game?

“For the first time this season, the @seattlestorm will play without Flau'Jae Johnson. Out with an ankle injury,” she tweeted.