Man kills 2 daughters, attempts suicide at 5-star hotel near Bengaluru airport

A 35-year-old man allegedly murdered his two daughters, aged five and 10, before attempting to die by suicide at a five-star hotel near Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Monday, police said. Man kills daughters, attempts suicide at five-star hotel near Bengaluru airport. (PTI)

Investigators said the girls were found dead inside a room at the hotel. The man, who was lying unconscious with severe throat injuries in the same room, was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, police said.

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CCTV footage, digital evidence being examined “We are also examining CCTV footage, digital evidence and other material collected. Once the accused is medically fit, his statement will be recorded,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) GK Mithun Kumar.

The premises are being examined by forensic personnel, who are expected to collect samples and other material that could help establish the sequence of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Further action will be taken based on the evidence,” the deputy commissioner added.

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What was mentioned in the note? The officer said that a note purportedly referring to a dispute over an alleged extramarital relationship was found in the room. However, it has not been established if the alleged dispute was linked to the deaths.

“The contents of the note are being examined, and we are verifying the allegations mentioned in it. At this stage, it would be premature to arrive at any conclusion regarding the motive,” said Kumar.

Police said the man worked as a manager with a private firm. The room in question is on the fourth floor of the hotel.

Investigators said they were verifying the booking details and the bodies were sent to a mortuary for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.