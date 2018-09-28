Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment: From Priyanka Chopra to Salman Khan, Bollywood finally speaks up

It took a while, but several major Bollywood personalities have finally begun speaking up about actor Tanushree Dutta’s alleged harassment within the film industry. Actors such as Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar have urged authorities to take action and have stressed that believing survivors is of key importance.

Farhan Akhtar on Thursday became one of the first Bollywood stars to voice support for Tanushree, who recently revealed that actor Nana Patekar and director Vivek Agnihotri had harassed her on set. Replying to a Twitter thread by journalist Janice Sequeira, Farhan wrote, “This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned.”

This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018

Farhan has been a vocal avocate for women’s rights through his MARD campaign. Janice Sequeira in her thread had provided a detailed account of the incident Tanushree had spoken about in her statements, corroborating her allegations by saying that she was present at the scene. Tanushree had alleged that Nana, a Padma Shri and National Award winning actor, had inserted himself into a dance number, forced the choreographer Ganesh Acharya to include a lewd move, and threatened Tanushree with cops and goons when she resisted. He has since denied the allegations by laughing them off and contemplating legal action.

Some incidents that take place even a decade ago remain fresh in your memory. What happened with #TanushreeDutta on the sets of "Horn Ok Please" is one such incident - I was there. #NanaPatekar



[THREAD] — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) September 26, 2018

Echoing Farhan’s statement, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Agreed..the world needs to believe survivors.”

Priyanka’s cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra responded to her with a tweet. “I agree too. Survivors are survivors because they have dealt with something horrible and come out on the other side. So believe them, respect them,” she wrote.

I agree too. Survivors are survivors because they have dealt with something horrible and come out on the other side. So believe them, respect them. @janiceseq85 #TanushreeDutta — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 28, 2018

Meanwhile, actor Swara Bhasker, who was involved in a Twitter spat with Agnihotri recently, wrote simply, “I believe you Tanushree Dutta.”

Comedian Kaneez Surka praised Tanushree’s bravery. She wrote on Twitter, “Of course a lot of Bollywood stars and producers won’t say anything - they are afraid and some of them should be. Be afraid, be very afraid - It begun. More power to women like #TanushreeDutta - for fighting the good fight for us.”

Of course alot of Bollywood stars and producers won't say anything - they are afraid and some of them should be. Be afraid, be very afraid - It begun.

More power to women like #TanushreeDutta - for fighting the good fight for us. #NanaPatekar #Metoo — Kaneez Surka (@kaneezsurka) September 27, 2018

Twinkle Khanna, in another response to Janice’s tweets, wrote, “Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us!”

Please read this thread before judging or shaming #TanushreeDutta a working environment without harassment and intimidation is a fundamental right and by speaking up this brave woman helps pave the way towards that very goal for all of us! https://t.co/f8Nj9YWRvE — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 28, 2018

Meanwhile, another person on Twitter has claimed to have been present on set when the incident occurred. “Everything in this thread happened exactly the way it’s written. It was my first film as an AD. I was proud of what you did then, @TanushreeDutta and I’m proud of you today,” tweeted Shyni Shetty.

Everything in this thread happened exactly the way it's written. It was my first film as an AD. I was proud of what you did then, @TanushreeDutta and I'm proud of you today. https://t.co/5IX01qn0nb — Shyni Shetty (@SceneSorted) September 27, 2018

Actor Richa Chadha, who has previously alluded to the rampant casting couch problem in Bollywood, wrote on Twitter, “It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta.”

It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 27, 2018

Neither my name is Tanushree nor Nana Patekar. So, how can I answer your question?: Amitabh Bachchan on Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of harassment. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/kyqSRnhYJf — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

At the trailer launch of their film, Thugs of Hindostan, actors Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were among the first to be asked about the allegations. While Aamir said that necessary steps must be taken if they’re proved true, Amitabh avoided answering the question and said that he is neither Tanushree Dutta nor Nana Patekar.

Salman Khan, who was asked about the issue at an event on Thursday, said that he was not aware of it. “I am not aware of this. Let me know and understand what is happening,” he said.

Sonam Kapoor rose to both Tanushree and Janice’s defence. “I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it’s upto us to stand together,” she wrote on Twitter. “Many of my co-workers,female and male have been harassed and bullied, but it’s their story to tell. If we don’t encourage their voices and instead vilify and question them, how will victims ever become survivors? Let them speak up! Stand up with them!” she continued.

I believe #TanushreeDatta and @janiceseq85 recollection of the account. Janice is my friend, and she is anything but an exaggerator or a liar. And it’s upto us to stand together. https://t.co/sF3mS5o1P8 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

Many of my co-workers,female and male have been harassed and bullied, but it’s their story to tell. If we don’t encourage their voices and instead vilify and question them, how will victims ever become survivors? Let them speak up! Stand up with them! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 28, 2018

Director Hansal Mehta in a Twitter statement wrote that “India in general does not have a conducive work environment. Mental harassment, abuse and predatorial behaviour by people in positions of power are prevalent and considered perks of being in power. Years of oppression and colonial rule have permanently altered our DNA.”

India in general does not have a conducive work environment. Mental harassment, abuse and predatorial behaviour by people in positions of power are prevalent and considered perks of being in power. Years of oppression and colonial rule have permanently altered our DNA. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 28, 2018

Director Anurag Kashyap also cited Janice’s tweets as confirmation of Tanushree’s allegations. “This should stop the speculation .. about the intention of the survivor,” he wrote, noting that ‘Janice is as credible as they come.’

If my previous tweet sounds vague let me clarify it. This should stop the questioning of intention of Tanushree Datta because there is a witness account of what happened and @janiceseq85 is as credible as the come . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 28, 2018

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 14:35 IST