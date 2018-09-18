Sonakshi Sinha had the most dreamy vacation in Maldives. See pics and videos

Sonakshi Sinha just took the most enviable vacation in Maldives, evidenced by the stunning snapshots that the Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor herself has been posting to her Instagram. Sonakshi’s vacation pics show postcard-like scenes of lounging on the beach, a private villa with an infinity pool looking out over the ocean, watching the sun set and a leisurely walk among the palm trees.

Sonakshi Instagrammed a shot of herself sitting on a beach, aptly titled “Keep palm and carry on! #kisskiss.” She also posted another solo image of herself wearing a bikini, leggings, sunglasses and a fedora hat. Sonakshi also posted a photo of herself lounging on the beach, captioning it, “Maldives we love you!!! soaking in the sun.”

“Feelin blue aint such a bad thing after all! Poolside shenanigans,” Sonakshi wrote next to a video of her jumping into an infinity pool looking out over the ocean, wearing a black bikini. In another video, Sonaskhi is seen frolicking on the beach. When you work hard, you better be playing harder, right?

And we’re pretty sure that Sonakshi was overdue for a break. She has multiple films this year including Happy Bhaag Jayegi Returns, Welcome to New York and Total Dhamaal.

Sonakshi also treated her 11 million Instagram followers to photos of blue skies, jet skis, yachts, and what might be the best beach vibes you’ve ever seen, through her Instagram Story. Sonakshi depicted her Maldives adventure in a series of snaps on Monday and they don’t look real. Seriously, these pictures look like they were ripped from a pamphlet about a tropical paradise. Don’t take our word for it, though. Check out the pictures for yourself, below:

Sonakshi’s next is a Karan Johar period drama, Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It will release in April, 2019.

“It’s great because you’re sharing screen space with such wonderful actors. Everyone gets along really well. The nature of the film might be serious, but we were very non-serious off camera. It’s an honour for anyone to work with Madhuri. We have idolised her. Just to be in the same film with her is a dream come true. She’s a living legend,” Sonakshi said in an interview.



