Kalank shoot begins, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit share pics

This is the multi-starrer to end all multi-starrers. Karan Johar-produced Kalank has been decades in the making but its star cast and scope justifies its long gestation process. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur and went on the floors on Wednesday.

Varun and Alia, the hit pair which debuted together in Student of The Year 2 and has given hits such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, have begun shooting for the film. The October star has shared pictures from the first day of the shoot as well. The film also marks the reunion of rumoured couple from the 90s - Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit - after a gap of 25 years.Directed by Abhishek Varman, of 2 States fame, Kalank is a period drama set in the 1940s that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

Varun has also revealed that Kalank is a film that has been in the making for almost 15 years! “#KALANK is a film Karan wanted to direct 15 years ago. Now 15 years later that dream will be realised. Feel honoured that I can be a part of this huge ensemble and Karan’s dream film directed by #Abhishek. happy to do my 3rd film with #SajidNadiadwala and thankful for the support,” he tweeted.

“Kalank has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago...a film that was in a pre production stage helmed by my father...am now proud to Pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman. A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek,” Karan said about the film.

Sharing the first picture late Wednesday, Varun tweeted, “It begins #KALANK .”

Alia also shared another picture where Varun’s dad David Dhawan can also be seen on the sets. “The men in RED and BLACK :) Day 1 of #Kalank calls for a visit to set from the 3 most important people! What a way to begin the film!! @karanjohar @NGEMovies #DavidDhawan ♥️@Varun_dvn,” she wrote.

Sonakshi and Aditya were also present on sets.

Earlier, Sridevi was cast in the film. Madhuri stepped into the actor’s shoes after her untimely demise in Dubai in February. Madhuri tweeted about the film, “Just finished my shoot with @AnilKapoor and #indrakumar on the sets of #TotalDhamaal and was phenomenal as usual. Now arrived at the sets of #Kalank with @karanjohar for the look test. The sets are breathtaking. Can’t wait for you to see both films!!”

Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi had Instagrammed in March, “Abhishek Varman’s next film was very close to mom’s heart... Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuri ji for now being a part of this beautiful film.”

