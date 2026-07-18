Woman reveals the grim reality behind Paris' Eiffel Tower glamour: ‘Have you seen this side before?

A woman’s brutally honest review of the Eiffel Tower has gone viral after she revealed a side of the famous Paris landmark that tourists rarely see on social media. A woman revealed the less glamorous side of Paris after her disappointing Eiffel Tower visit went viral. (Instagram/storyteller_meharma)

From dusty pathways and long queues to unpleasant smells, crowded lifts and pickpocket warnings, the woman documented several things that left her disappointed during the visit.

(Also read: ‘Flew 7,000 km for this’: Indian woman unimpressed by Eiffel Tower, says it ‘isn’t aesthetic’)

‘Covered in dirt before reaching the tower’ The woman, named Meharma, shared the video on Instagram while taking viewers along on her tour of the Eiffel Tower. She began by showing the dusty pathways and patches of dry grass surrounding the monument.

“The dirt paths while going to the Eiffel Tower and this bald grass welcomes you so much that by the time you reach the Eiffel Tower, you are covered in dirt,” she said.

She also complained about rubbish bins, an unpleasant smell around the area and the difficulty of visiting the attraction with a child’s pram. According to her, visitors were asked to fold the pram and carry it along with their child and luggage.

Meharma further highlighted warning boards asking tourists to remain alert against pickpockets.

“Because Paris is so safe, they have put up such boards on top of the Eiffel Tower, that you have to protect yourself from pickpockets,” she remarked sarcastically.

Spiderwebs and crowded lifts While climbing the tower, she claimed she noticed spiderwebs in several places, including inside the lifts. She also showed what appeared to be damaged mirrors and described the lift as being packed with “webs, spiders, heat, and people”.

Although she enjoyed the view from the first level, she found the higher section enclosed and suffocating.

“I think the first floor was more fun,” she said, adding that the protective barriers at the top affected the overall experience.

The video also showed rubbish, graffiti, homeless people and crowded public spaces elsewhere in Paris. Meharma said she was shocked by the sharp contrast between the city’s luxury and poverty.

“On one side of the same street is so much glamour, and on one side is so much poverty,” she said.

(Also read: ‘China, did you try to make a copy of Paris?’: ‘Eiffel Tower’ in Asian nation amuses social media)

“Have you seen this Eiffel Tower before?” she wrote in the caption of the clip, which has amassed more than seven lakh views.

Watch the clip here: