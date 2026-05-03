‘Flew 7,000 km for this’: Indian woman unimpressed by Eiffel Tower, says it ‘isn’t aesthetic’

An Indian woman’s candid reaction to one of the world’s most iconic landmarks has caught attention online after she shared her experience of visiting Paris. Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Ankita, posted a video expressing disappointment with her first impression of the Eiffel Tower. An Indian woman shared disappointment after visiting Paris, saying the Eiffel Tower looked “barren”. (Instagram/anksgotbliss)

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In the clip, she is heard saying, “Paris did not pass the vibe check. I flew 7,000 km for this. So my question is, why am I not finding it aesthetic? It’s right in front of me and I’ll just show you. Can someone tell me why this isn't looking aesthetic? Yes, this was my first impression of Eiffel Tower. It's looking barren. Where are the aesthetics?”

The video was shared with the caption, “Paris did not pass the vibe check”, summing up her underwhelming experience at the landmark that is often romanticised in popular culture.

Take a look here at the clip: