‘China, did you try to make a copy of Paris?’: ‘Eiffel Tower’ in Asian nation amuses social media

A viral Instagram post drew attention to a town in China that looks strikingly like Paris, sparking curiosity and amusement across the internet. An Instagram post sparked debate over Tianducheng, near Hangzhou, for its striking resemblance to Paris.(@france/Instagram)

The post asked, “Did you know there’s a town in China that looks like Paris?” and posted a picture of a replica Eiffel Tower, sparking surprise among users.

According to the post, Tianducheng is a town near Hangzhou in eastern China, built to mirror the charm of Paris. Construction began around 2007, featuring a 108-metre replica of the Eiffel Tower at its centre, surrounded by Parisian-style buildings, fountains, and manicured gardens spread over 31 square kilometres.

“While it started as a ghost town, its population has grown to around 30,000 residents by 2017,” the post adds.

Tianducheng: China's Paris

On China’s eastern coast, about 6,000 miles from Paris, stands a 354-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower in a town called Tianducheng. Often called the “Paris of the East,” this luxury real estate project in Zhejiang province was built to capture the classic charm of Europe.

The town now draws both Chinese and international tourists, including couples searching for a romantic, Paris-style setting for their wedding photos.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post quickly caught attention online, with many Instagram users reacting in surprise and amusement. Some found the Paris-inspired town fascinating and praised the detailed design, while others joked about the idea of copying an entire city.

One of the users with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Can I copy your homework?, ‘Yeah just change it a little’.”

A second user commented, “China, did you try to copy Paris?”

Even a travel page of Finland commented, “China did it again”. The post sparked a mix of reactions, from curiosity to light-hearted humour.