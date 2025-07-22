Chinese teen narrowly escapes death after eating only vegetables and laxatives to fit into birthday dress

A 16-year-old girl from China’s Hunan province narrowly escaped death after surviving for two weeks on nothing but a small amount of vegetables and laxatives, in a desperate attempt to slim down and fit into a new birthday dress, according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). A Chinese teen nearly died after an extreme diet to fit into a birthday dress.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Collapsed after weeks of extreme dieting

The teenager, identified as Mei, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after she suddenly lost strength in her limbs and experienced severe shortness of breath. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, prompting an emergency 12-hour medical intervention to save her life.

According to the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald, cited by SCMP, Mei had been subsisting solely on a minimal quantity of vegetables and laxatives for two weeks. Medical examinations revealed that her blood potassium levels had plummeted to dangerously low levels, leading to a serious condition known as hypokalaemia.

Life-threatening effects of poor nutrition

Dr Peng Min, who treated Mei at Hunan People’s Hospital, explained that “serious hypokalaemia can cause respiratory failure and sudden cardiac arrest.” He stressed that the body’s potassium levels are vital for muscle and nerve function, and drastic imbalances can be fatal.

Another doctor from a separate Hunan hospital, surnamed Li, said such potassium depletion is often triggered by unbalanced diets and dehydration. “It’s important to maintain a healthy intake of essential nutrients,” he added.

Dr Peng further advised that to maintain proper potassium levels, people should consume foods like bananas, chicken, and potatoes, and ensure they stay well-hydrated.

Mei vows never to repeat the mistake

As per the SCMP report, Mei has now made a full recovery and was recently discharged from hospital. She reportedly expressed deep regret over her actions and promised never to resort to extreme dieting methods again.