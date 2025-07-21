Chinese man helps revive collapsed woman with CPR, faces groping allegations online

A man in China who stepped in to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a woman who had collapsed in public has found himself at the centre of a social media storm, with some online users accusing him of inappropriately touching the woman during the life-saving procedure. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the incident took place in Hengyang, located in central Hunan province. After performing CPR on a woman in public, a Chinese man was falsely accused of misconduct(Representational image/Pexels)

From lifesaver to target of suspicion

The woman collapsed suddenly on a busy street on July 12. A female doctor from a nearby hospital rushed to her aid and began performing CPR. As fatigue set in, she called out for help. A man surnamed Pan, a 42-year-old teacher at a local university’s medical school, was passing by on his bicycle and volunteered. Pan, who holds a degree in clinical medicine and has CPR training, took turns with the doctor to administer life-saving chest compressions.

The duo continued resuscitation efforts for nearly ten minutes, with the doctor simultaneously monitoring the woman’s vitals and instructing a relative to call an ambulance. Their efforts paid off—the woman eventually regained a weak pulse, opened her eyes, and was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Social media scrutiny and distress

Despite his quick response and medical training, Pan soon faced an unexpected and distressing backlash. A video of the rescue went viral on Chinese social media, where some users alleged that his hand placement during CPR was inappropriate. “I feel frightened. If I had known that I would be rebuked, I would not have taken the initiative to help. I am so bitterly disappointed,” Pan told the media, as quoted by SCMP.

He defended his actions, stating, “I made every attempt to keep my hands on the woman’s sternum. If my CPR skills were wrong, the medical staff would have pointed it out. But so far no one has.”