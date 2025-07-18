Chinese students launch two-stage water rocket with parachute, desi internet stunned: ‘We’re busy making Reels’

A group of Chinese students has captured the internet’s attention, particularly among Indian social media users, after a video of their successful two-stage water rocket launch went viral. The clip, which shows the homemade rocket blasting and later deploying a parachute mid-air, has sparked widespread admiration. Chinese students’ precise two-stage water rocket launch went viral.(X/@TansuYegen)

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Tansu Yegen, who captioned it: "In China, students made a two-stage rocket using a cola bottle and water pressure." Since its posting, the video has garnered more than 1.7 million views, with many praising the students' ingenuity, coordination, and technical skill.

A flight of precision

In the short clip, the students launch a rocket constructed from what appears to be a plastic bottle. Propelled by water pressure, the rocket soars into the sky, and halfway through its ascent, the second stage seamlessly separates and continues upward. As the rocket descends, a parachute deploys smoothly, allowing the device to land gently .

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

Reactions have poured in, with many Indian users voicing a mix of amazement and introspection. One user commented, "Incredible… China’s education model seems to be on another plane." Another lamented the contrast, writing, "Aur majority of Indian students are busy making Reels and vulgar dance videos."

A retired engineering teacher chimed in with a professional view, stating, "I’ve probably seen 5000 water rocket launches in the past 25 years. This is very cool. Nice two-stage with successful deployment of a parachute. The parachutes are quite tricky."

Some users used the moment to reflect on their own countries' educational shortcomings. One wrote, "And here we are, the strongest nation on earth, graduating kids that can barely read." Another added, "Wow, what a great illustration!" while someone else remarked, "We are in India still struggling with basic education and basic necessities for our citizens."