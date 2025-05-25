Chinese students walk 2 km to hospital to take graduation photo with ill classmate, who died hours later

Millions across China have been profoundly touched by a graduation photo taken by students from a school in Sichuan province. Instead of celebrating their final day of junior secondary school in the usual way, they chose to come together to support their classmate, who was critically ill in hospital. As reported by the South China Morning Post, on May 17, more than 50 students, along with their teachers, walked over two kilometres from their school to the Yilong People’s Hospital. There, they gathered to take what many have called “the most special graduation photo in the world” with their 15-year-old classmate, Ren Junjie. Chinese student died hours after classmates took a graduation photo with him in hospital.(Representational image/Pexels)

(Also read: ‘I am not dead yet’: Woman in China falls from 12th floor, calls husband for help from ground)

A battle with cancer

Ren had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer affecting the lymphatic system, the year prior. He was forced to leave school to undergo treatment in another city, only recently returning to his hometown hospital.

Despite being just weeks away from the critical senior secondary school entrance exams—a test often viewed in China as life-defining—every classmate agreed to take part in the gesture when their teacher proposed the idea.

A moment of unity

Several students entered Ren’s ward, gently helped him into his school uniform, and wheeled his hospital bed outside so he could be part of the photo. The group stood around him smiling for the camera, forming a circle of support and friendship.

In addition to the photograph, they presented Ren with gifts, handwritten letters, and a basketball signed by all the classmates, bearing Ren’s name.

“I wish you could get well and come back to us soon,” one student wrote.

“I admire your courage to battle the illness. Get well soon and play computer games with us,” read another message.

(Also read: Lightest school bag ever? Indian mom in China shows what her son carries, sparks envy online)

A farewell too soon

A family member of Ren shared the photos and heartfelt gifts on social media, expressing gratitude to the students and teachers for their compassion and wishing them success in their upcoming exams.

Tragically, just hours after the photo was taken, Ren passed away at 4 am the following morning—one month shy of his 16th birthday.