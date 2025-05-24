‘I am not dead yet’: Woman in China falls from 12th floor, calls husband for help from ground

In a shocking incident in southeastern China, a 44-year-old woman survived a fall from the 12th floor and even managed to call out to her husband for help after hitting the ground. The extraordinary story of Peng Huifang, a factory cleaner from Leping in Jiangxi province, has captured nationwide attention for her miraculous survival, reported the South China Morning Post. The incident occurred when she was assisting her husband, who runs a window business.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The incident occurred on May 13 when Peng was assisting her husband, who runs a window business, in sealing a client’s balcony. Thinking she was in a safe spot indoors and away from the balcony, she skipped wearing a safety rope, a move that nearly turned fatal.

While using a crane to lift a heavy window, estimated to weigh several hundred kilograms, to the 12th floor, the glass panel reportedly got caught on a tree branch. The snag caused the window to fall, dragging the crane along with it. Peng, who was holding the crane’s remote control, was pulled out of the building.

“All I could think was, ‘I am going to die, I am leaving this world forever’,” Peng recalled.

‘Felt no pain’

Her life was saved by an awning that broke her fall and absorbed much of the impact before she landed on the ground. Though she couldn’t move, Peng said she felt no pain and managed to alert her husband.

“I am not dead yet, call 120!” she shouted.

Peng was quickly taken to the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, where doctors performed surgery to treat multiple fractures, including injuries to her right foot, left leg, and lower back. Fortunately, her upper body remained mostly unharmed. Doctors are optimistic she could regain full mobility within six months.

Speaking from the hospital, Peng expressed remorse for not wearing a safety harness and urged others not to take workplace safety lightly. She also said she did not blame the client nor plan to seek any compensation.

“The fall was entirely due to our failure to operate the equipment correctly. It had nothing to do with the client,” she said. “In fact, we felt quite embarrassed to have inconvenienced them.”

The family has already spent over 70,000 yuan (US$10,000) on medical expenses and is currently seeking help to cover the cost of further treatment.