A Closer Look at DCB Bank FCNR (B) Deposits for NRIs Looking to Earn in USD

For Non-Resident Indians holding US dollar savings are saved the dilemma of parking their US Dollar in low yielding or unattractive savings interest rates. They may simply convert the money into Indian Rupees in the hope of a higher deposit rate in India rather than park it in a low-yield US account and settle for modest returns. The Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) deposit, commonly called FCNR (B) Deposit, is the solution. Recently, FCNR (B) Deposit has come back into focus following the Reserve Bank of India's recent announcements. Why DCB Bank FCNR (B) Deposits Are Becoming a Preferred Choice for NRIs Looking to Earn in USD?

On June 8, 2026, the Reserve Bank of India permitted US Dollar-Indian Rupee swap facility for fresh FCNR (B) Deposits mobilised by banks for tenures of three to five years. RBI bears the currency-hedging cost that banks normally bear on dollar deposits, letting them offer materially higher rates to depositors. Deposits mobilised between June 8, 2026, and September 30, 2026, qualify, and banks can access the swap window until October 16, 2026. Eligible deposits carry a one-year lock-in for the customer. Banks on the other hand are exempt from cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio requirements for these deposits.

Banks responded within days. DCB Bank raised its five-year USD FCNR (B) Deposit rate to 7.50 percent per annum, with effect from July 21, 2026, placing it among the more competitive offerings in this window. Terms and conditions apply. This rate is applicable for retail FCNR value in USD for greater than or equal to 10,00,000. For NRIs evaluating whether to move idle Dollars, Pounds, Euro, from their country of residence to FCNR (B) fixed deposits in India, the revised rate environment has made FCNR (B) Deposits worth a closer look.

What an FCNR (B) Deposit Actually Offers? An FCNR (B) deposit is a fixed deposit held in foreign currency rather than in Indian Rupees. The DCB FCNR (B) Deposit account accepts US Dollars, British Pounds, Australian Dollars, Canadian Dollars, and Euros, across tenures ranging from one to five years. The deposit is booked and repaid in the same currency, as a result the depositor's principal stay shielded from depreciation of the Indian Rupee, a feature that matters when the Rupee is under pressure than in years when it is not.

Interest is compounded half-yearly, and since the account holder is Non-Resident Indian (NRI), the interest earned is not taxable in India. Principal and interest remain fully repatriable, so funds can move back overseas whenever required, subject to standard banking procedures and the terms and conditions. None of this is new to FCNR (B) accounts as a category. What has changed is the rate on offer, and that alone has been enough to draw renewed attention from NRI depositors this year.

Why the Timing Matters? RBI has used this concept in the past. In 2013, facing currency pressure and widening current account deficit, the central bank introduced a similar in many aspects concessional swap scheme, that pulled in a large volume of NRI Dollar deposits and helped steady the Indian Rupee. The 2026 version smaller in scale, and the rate advantage over US alternatives is narrower than it was then, largely because US interest rates are higher mid 2026 than in 2013. Even so, a rate above 7 percent per annum for Dollar deposit, earned tax-free in India and protected from currency risk, is not easy to find in comparable US savings instruments or short-term treasury holdings.

For NRIs weighing this option, the calculation is simple. Funds that would otherwise sit in a foreign checking or savings account earning a fraction of that yield, can instead be moved into an FCNR (B) Deposit, locked in at a fixed rate, and left to compound for five years. The one-year lock-in means you should only invest money you don’t need right away. Premature withdrawal after one year remains subject to the bank's internal policy and applicable penalty.

Checking the Numbers Before Committing The deposit interest rates are tied to a time-bound regulatory scheme, and subject to revision. DCB Bank updates the NRI Interest Rates on its webpage whenever a change takes effect, and this remains the most reliable place to confirm the current rate for a chosen tenure and currency before booking a deposit. The RBI's swap window is available only for deposits mobilised until September 30, 2026, NRIs considering FCNR (B) Deposits may wish to review prevailing rates before the window closes

Documentation requirements stay largely similar to a standard NRI Deposit: valid KYC, proof of NRI status, and funds routed either from an existing NRE account or remitted directly from an overseas bank account. DCB FCNR (B) Deposit can be opened either via email request (for existing customers) or through a branch visit.

Conclusion FCNR (B) Deposits are not for every NRI. It is suitable for those holding idle foreign currency savings, comfortable with a multi-year lock-in, who would rather earn a fixed, currency-protected return than take on equity market risk or leave funds earning close to nothing, overseas. For NRIs seeking fixed returns on foreign currency savings without taking equity market risk, the current rate environment has renewed interest in FCNR (B) deposits.

As with any fixed-income decision, comparing tenure options, confirming the applicable rate at the time of booking, and weighing personal liquidity needs before locking funds away for five years remain worthwhile steps. The rate environment on offer now may not last much beyond the RBI's swap window, which closes at the end of September

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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