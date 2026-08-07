Gorakhpur , Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel expressed displeasure over the lack of a mess facility in the boys' hostels of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, claiming it poses serious risks because tiffins can be used to smuggle drugs and may lead to substance abuse among students. UP Governor flags 'tiffin' service from outside at DDU Gorakhpur

Addressing the gathering on Thursday during the 45th convocation ceremony of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, the Governor said she was "speaking not only as the Chancellor of the university but also as a mother" concerned about students' health.

"Food coming in a tiffin can also bring drugs. Anything can come in a tiffin. This should be stopped," Patel said, directing the university authorities to make alternative arrangements.

The Chancellor told the university vice-chancellor to submit reports on hostel facilities directly to her and asked the university to establish a regulated food system within three months.

She suggested that the university could either run its own mess or appoint authorised agencies to provide meals to students.

Expressing concern over increasing drug abuse among youth, the Governor urged students to stay away from narcotics and pledge to contribute towards building a "Developed India". Patel expressed concern over the quality of edible oil and other food-related items on the campus.

The Chancellor said she asked the food safety department to take samples for testing and that she would also have them tested separately in Lucknow.

The Governor expressed concern over "samples getting replaced" en route to testing labs.

"The food our children eat should be pure and nutritious. If they continue consuming unhealthy food, their minds will not function properly," she said.

During the convocation, the university awarded medals to 85 meritorious students for their academic achievements. University officials, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

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