Lightest school bag ever? Indian mom in China shows what her son carries, sparks envy online

A video shared by an Indian-origin woman living in China is grabbing attention for offering a unique glimpse into what school life looks like for young children in the country. The clip, which has sparked a wave of admiration and surprise online, gives a sneak peek into her child’s school bag, and it’s nothing like what most Indian parents might expect. Many took to the comments section to compare the bag with Nobita’s.(Instagram/indian_girl_in_china_)

In the video, the woman showcases a school bag with a unique, waterproof design. She opens it to reveal just a few essential clothing items: two pairs of T-shirts, a pair of shorts, and a pair of trousers. There are no books, notebooks, lunchboxes, or water bottles inside, a striking contrast to the typically heavy bags carried by students in many parts of the world.

The mother explains that she doesn’t need to pack any food, water, or study materials for her child, as everything is provided by the school itself. She even points out a name tag neatly attached to the bag, likely part of the school’s well-organised approach.

According to her, her child leaves for school at 8 a.m. and returns home by 4 p.m., suggesting a full-day schedule designed to support both learning and extracurricular development.

Take a look at the video:

The video quickly drew thousands of views and a flood of comments. Many users were fascinated by the minimalist approach and praised the school’s thoughtful system. One user commented, “These bags are often gifted by grandparents to their grandchildren as a custom,” shedding light on a cultural tradition in China.

Others compared the bag to the one carried by the beloved cartoon character Nobita from Doraemon, calling it “Nobita ka bag"

One user noted, "You So Lucky You Are China"