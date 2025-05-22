The India-inspired bag selling for $48 on Nordstrom has desis amused: ‘My mother got it for free’

It’s a bag made of cotton - the kind you would find in almost every Indian household. Emblazoned on it, in bright colours, is the name of the business that handed it out. It is the kind of bag that every Indian kid has grown up seeing, the one that would still inspire nostalgia. And now it’s being sold for $48 on the American luxury retailer website Nordstrom. The 'Indian Souvenir Bag' by Puebco retails for $48 in the US

The “Indian Souvenir Bag” by Japanese brand Puebco is marketed as a quirky, upcycled accessory - but for many Indians, it’s simply a grocery bag they’ve used for years, now rebranded and sold at a luxury markup. The bag, usually available for free with a purchase in India, is sold for $48 ( ₹4,100) on Nordstrom.

The Indian Souvenir Bag

Designed by Puebco and retailing on Nordstrom, the Indian Souvenir Bag is described as a “stylish bag, adorned with unique designs, is perfect for carrying your essentials while showing off your love for a beautiful country.”

It is marketed as “A must-have for any traveler or lover of Indian culture.”

Made of cotton, the bag is printed with Hindi words that read: “Ramesh Special Namkeen”, “Anita Confectionary Works”, and “Chetak Sweets”.

Desis amused

A screenshot of the bag’s listing on Nordstrom, shared on X, has amused many. “LOL - This is the take-home bag of a snack shop in my hometown in India. For sale for $48 at Nordstrom,” wrote X user Sheel Mohnot.

“If my mother didn't get it for free after buying groceries monthly from the shop, she would give the shopkeeper an earful and threaten to never step into the shop. That's the nostalgia I have,” wrote one person in the comments section.

Others dreamt up more quintessentially desi items they could repackage and sell in the west at huge markups.

“If the bag is filled with the namkin it claims to contain, it would very well be worth $48,” X user Rishi declared.

“Get 5000 of them and undercut Nordstrom,” an X user suggested.